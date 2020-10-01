Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $674.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coinbit, Bitkub and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,531,090 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitrue, YoBit, CoinBene, Korbit, WazirX, Coinsuper, Kraken, SouthXchange, Bitbns, BigONE, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Koinex, Upbit, FCoin, Bibox, Bitkub, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Binance, Bit-Z, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Indodax, IDAX, CoinZest, MBAex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

