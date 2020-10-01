BitRent (RNTB) Trading Down 72.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, BitRent has traded down 72.1% against the dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRent has a total market cap of $24,258.90 and $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitRent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.99 or 0.05409226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032705 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.