Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $197,252.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00444507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

