Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

NYSE BKI opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 381,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,087,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

