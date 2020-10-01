Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A

Stock analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.