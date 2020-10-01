Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 129.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

