BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $165.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

NYSE:SUI traded up $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,235. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

