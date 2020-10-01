BMO Capital Markets Cuts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $24.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE NI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

