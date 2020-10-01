BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to “Outperform”

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $143.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

