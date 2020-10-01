BofA Securities Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Buy

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

SHO opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

