Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 10,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 151.68%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

