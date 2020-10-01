BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRMSY opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BR Malls Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Get BR Malls Participacoes alerts:

BR Malls Participacoes Company Profile

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.