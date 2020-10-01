BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRMSY opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BR Malls Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.
BR Malls Participacoes Company Profile
