Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $6.75 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $261,406.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $588.21 or 0.05408970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

