BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

