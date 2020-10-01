Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,965. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

