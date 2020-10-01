Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 60.04

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective (up from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective (up from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Centrica alerts:

In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,488 ($25,464.52). Insiders have purchased a total of 41,241 shares of company stock worth $1,978,877 in the last quarter.

CNA traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 40.09 ($0.52). 18,036,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,592,598. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.84.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.