Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $18.50

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $16,672,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Codexis by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 223,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.15 million, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

