Brokerages Set Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $93.47

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $88.56 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.