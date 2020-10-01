Brokerages Set Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $125.00

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $106.19. 8,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,382. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $1,356,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,137.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,451 shares of company stock worth $7,382,541 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

