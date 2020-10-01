Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $101.28

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.28.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

LITE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,636. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

