Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $54.20

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,911 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. 707,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,946,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

