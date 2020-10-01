Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $26.00

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 381,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,103. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.31. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

