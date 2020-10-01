Brokerages Set Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Target Price at $142.88

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $532,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.44.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.