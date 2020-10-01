Brokerages Set Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $37.25

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $2,437,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,004. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $27,344,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $17,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,669,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $3,893,000.

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

