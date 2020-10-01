Brokerages Set Youdao (NYSE:DAO) PT at $33.67

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAO traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.95. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. Youdao has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.