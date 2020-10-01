Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50. Brookfield Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Brookfield Property REIT
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.