Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $682.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,915,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 145,044 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 491.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

