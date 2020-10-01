Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Hovde Group cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $495.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,732,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.