BT Group (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 185

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 160.71 ($2.10).

