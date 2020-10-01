Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,180. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

