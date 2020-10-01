Cacti Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.0% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 23,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,117. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

