Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,744. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

