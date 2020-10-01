Cacti Asset Management LLC Invests $355,000 in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

GLPG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $141.72. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,128. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.