Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 16,476 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

