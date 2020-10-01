Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,485 shares of company stock valued at $206,973,740 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.21. 29,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,063. The company has a market cap of $338.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

