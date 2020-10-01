Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,397. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

