Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

