Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

CMCX opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.93 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376.50 ($4.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

