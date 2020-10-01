Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,624. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

