Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. Canada Carbon shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 45,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

