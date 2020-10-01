Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.63. 10,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,112. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $109.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.