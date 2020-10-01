Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Receives C$375.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$375.92.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$406.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,803. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$410.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$393.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$347.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

