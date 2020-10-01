Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.32. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 615 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.27.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.15 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

