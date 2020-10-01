Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

CFFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.