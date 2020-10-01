Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.65 on Monday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth $82,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

