Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.90.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$16.84 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

