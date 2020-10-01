Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,965. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 533,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

