CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $8,908.04 and approximately $69.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002059 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000531 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

