Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 4,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.