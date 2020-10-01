Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 4,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

