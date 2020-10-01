Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.95

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $229.95 and last traded at $229.63, with a volume of 2988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

