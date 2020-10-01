Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.95

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $229.95 and last traded at $229.63, with a volume of 2988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.45.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
